Tinubu’s Minister Backtracks, Endorses Senate Security Summit

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has reversed his earlier opposition and declared full support for the upcoming national security summit being organised by the National Assembly.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Badaru described the summit as “a timely initiative to tackle Nigeria’s growing security concerns” and pledged active participation in the two-day event.

He also assured that the outcomes would be translated into tangible reforms.

Naija News reports that the minister’s latest stance contrasts with his remarks last Wednesday during an inter-ministerial briefing, where he argued that developing a comprehensive security strategy was more effective than convening a summit. He had also disputed claims by the House of Representatives that insurgents possessed superior weaponry compared to the Nigerian military.

His comments drew criticism from the Senate, which on Thursday cautioned him against making statements that could stoke tensions between the executive and legislative branches of government.

Addressing the reversal, Badaru acknowledged the value of dialogue in shaping effective policies.

“When you hold a summit, you hear people speak, gather perspectives, and take those insights back to review and strengthen our strategy, which is translated into action. That’s how change happens,” he said.

He also praised the National Assembly for the initiative and committed to championing the implementation of the summit’s recommendations.

“It is a commendable move towards inclusive policy-making,” Badaru added.