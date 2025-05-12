Tinubu Sends Message To New INEC Commissioners, CCB Board Members

President Bola Tinubu has admonished newly sworn-in commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as members of the Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to discharge their duties with dedication and uprightness.

The President gave the charge in a statement issued via his 𝕏 account on Monday, hours after the new appointees were sworn in.

As earlier reported by Naija News, President Tinubu swore in the newly appointed commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and members of the Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) at the State House Council chambers shortly before the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

In the statement released after their swearing in, President Tinubu urged them to deliver their responsibility with integrity and also understand that their roles would have a defining impact in promoting Nigeria’s electoral process.

“This afternoon, I swore in the newly appointed Independent National Electoral Commission commissioners and members of the Board of the Code of Conduct at the State House in Abuja.

“I encourage them to uphold the highest standards of integrity in their roles and actively contribute to the advancement of both organisations.

“Their efforts will play a crucial role in enhancing the effectiveness of our electoral processes and promoting accountability, ultimately benefiting our nation as a whole,” Tinubu said.

The new INEC Commissioners are ⁠Mallam Tukur Abdulrazaq Yusuf, representing Northwest, and Professor Sunday Nwambam Aja, representing Ebonyi State.

The two members of the Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) are Ikpeme Kenneth Ndem, ⁠(Cross River State) and Hon. Justice Buba Ibrahim Nyaure Rtd, Taraba State.