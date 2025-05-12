Tinubu Presides Over FEC, Swears In INEC Commissioners, CCB Board Members

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House Council Chambers in Abuja.

Prior to the well-attended meeting, President Tinubu swore in some newly appointed commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and members of the Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The new INEC Commissioners are ⁠Mallam Tukur Abdulrazaq Yusuf, representing Northwest, and Professor Sunday Nwambam Aja, representing Ebonyi State.

The President also swore in 2 Commissioner members of the Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). They are Ikpeme Kenneth Ndem, ⁠(Cross River State) and Hon. Justice Buba Ibrahim Nyaure Rtd, Taraba State.

Cabinet members who attended Monday’s FEC meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The Ministers in attendance include the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Atiku Bagudu and Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has described the last two years in the administration of President Bola Tinubu as a disaster.

Naija News reports that Bucknor-Akerele, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that Tinubu built on the ‘disaster’ of the previous administration of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Bucknor-Akerele, Nigerians have emaciated, stressing that Tinubu’s administration is not the kind of government the country needs.