‘The PDP Has Risen And Will Triumph In 2027’ – Wabara

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has given fresh assurances that the party would be victorious in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Wabara gave the fresh assurance on Monday in Abuja during the formal inauguration of newly nominated members of the PDP BoT drawn from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, despite the current defection challenges, the PDP still has a lot of credible members within its ranks.

He urged the new BoT members to understand the huge responsibilities on their shoulders as the conscience of the party.

Wabara said, “I am truly overwhelmed, and I am certain that my colleagues and friends here today share this sentiment. It is deeply moving to witness the enduring strength and quality of Nigerians within this great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This speaks volumes about our resilience and unity.

“Today, we are honoured to witness the inauguration of new members to the Board of Trustees, in line with Section 32 (1f) and (g) of our party’s Constitution, as amended in 2027. This occasion is not only a celebration of a new beginning but also a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to the values and principles that define the PDP.

“Your appointment is a call to service; a call to uphold the integrity, unity, and vision of the PDP as we strive for a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria.

“As custodians of the party’s conscience, the Board of Trustees plays a critical role in offering wise counsel, fostering stability, and ensuring that our decisions align with the core objectives of the PDP.

“We are privileged to have such experienced individuals join the Board of Trustees. Your wisdom will undoubtedly guide us to success in 2027 and beyond.

“We do not hold meetings frequently, but we convene when necessary, in accordance with our Constitution and in response to challenges. Some may perceive the Board of Trustees as slow, but we are deliberate and diplomatic in our approach.

“The PDP has risen, and the PDP will triumph in 2027. We remain committed to producing leaders who will serve with dedication and integrity, prioritising the interests of all Nigerians.”

PDP Is Alive

Wabara also emphasized in his speech at the event that the presence of distinguished politicians at the event shows the unity of the party and the non-effect of recent defections from the party by some members.

He assured that the PDP is alive and would prove it in the 2027 elections.

“This gathering is critical. Had we known the extent of support and presence from such esteemed members, we would have gone to even greater lengths to showcase the vitality of the PDP.

“Nevertheless, I implore the media here today to capture the essence of this event. The presence of such a distinguished retinue dispels any speculation about disunity or defections.

“As long as the Board of Trustees remains vibrant, the PDP remains alive. The PDP shall rise again, and I am confident in our collective resolve to achieve this,” Wabara added.

Those present at the ceremony included Senator Adolphus Wabara; former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana; former Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku; former Presidential Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs, Senator Ben Ndi Obi; Secretary of the BoT, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; Senator Zainab Kure; Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo; Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyegikuro; Deputy National Youth Leader, Hon Timothy Osadolor; alongside other key members of the party’s National Working Committee.