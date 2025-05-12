‘Simply Opt Out Legally’ – Wike’s Aide Reacts Amidst Fubara’s Comment On Returning As Governor

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has ridiculed the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, following his recent comment about not being desperate to return to office.

Naija News reports that Fubara made a remark during the song service held in honour of late elder statesman Edwin Clark in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

In his speech, Fubara stated that he no longer had any desire to reclaim the governorship position, revealing that his “spirit” had already left the office.

“Can’t you see how better I look? Do you think I am interested in it? Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit had already left that place long ago,” he remarked, seemingly distancing himself from the office.

The comments came after President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly for six months.

The suspension was part of a broader move by the president to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State due to a growing political crisis between Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. In response, Tinubu appointed retired naval chief, Ibok-Ete Ibas, as Sole Administrator for the state.

The crisis in Rivers was largely fueled by a power struggle between Fubara and Wike over control of the state’s political resources, a conflict that nearly escalated into a full-blown security issue, with Niger Delta militants threatening to attack oil installations in the state.

Olayinka, in response to Fubara’s statement, sarcastically likened the situation to a failed marriage, suggesting that since Fubara’s “spirit” had already left the governorship, he should formally “opt out.”

Posting on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter), Olayinka wrote, “It is not really compulsory to stay in a marriage your spirit already left. Simply opt out legally.”