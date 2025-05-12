Real Madrid Seal Managerial Deal with Xabi Alonso Ahead Of Club World Cup – Report

Former Real Madrid midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso, is poised to return to the Santiago Bernabéu—this time as head coach.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have finalised all terms with Alonso for a managerial role that will span until 2028.

The agreement effectively ushers in a new chapter for the club, marking the upcoming departure of current manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is expected to exit after a successful spell.

Romano shared the major update via his official X handle on Monday, stating: “Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, here we go! Story confirmed and deal sealed for Xabi as new manager until 2028.”

Alonso’s appointment also includes a complete backroom team already arranged, and the club is said to be aligning preparations for him to begin his reign during the next FIFA Club World Cup, where Real Madrid are likely to participate as Champions League winners.

Romano added: “Staff sorted, contract in place and three year deal for Alonso with Real planning for him to start at FIFA Club World Cup.”

Carlo Ancelotti, a figure synonymous with success at the club, will step aside with honour, having guided the team to numerous titles during his two stints in charge. The transition to Alonso’s leadership is expected to take place seamlessly.

Romano wrapped up his report with: “Ancelotti farewell soon, then Xabi era.”