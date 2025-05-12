Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to depart from the Spanish giants after the current season ends to take up the role of head coach for the Brazilian national football team.

Carlo Ancelotti, a 65-year-old Italian tactician, is scheduled to officially assume his new position in Brazil on May 26, right after the La Liga season wraps up.

This marks a momentous chapter in Ancelotti’s storied career, which has seen him become one of Real Madrid’s most illustrious managers.

During his two tenures with the club, he amassed an impressive 15 trophies, including a coveted Champions League title and the La Liga championship last season.

Ancelotti’s exit from Real comes on the heels of a disappointing El Clásico defeat that has left his team trailing behind arch-rivals Barcelona by seven points, with just three matches left in the season.

This loss has effectively dashed Real Madrid’s hopes of clinching a trophy for the first time in four years, marking a stark contrast to the club’s recent successes.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported, “Carlo Ancelotti will be the new head coach of Brazil; plans have been confirmed, and an agreement is finalized.”

He outlined that preparations are already in place, including the selection of Ancelotti’s coaching staff, the signing of relevant documents, and a carefully planned farewell process from Real Madrid.

On taking the helm of the Brazilian national team, Ancelotti will face immediate challenges as he prepares the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador in the upcoming month.

His appointment marks a historic moment for Brazilian football, as he will become the first permanent foreign head coach of the nation.

Brazil have been in search of stability at the managerial level since the dismissal of Dorival Junior in late March, making Ancelotti’s arrival a crucial move in their quest to reclaim past glories.