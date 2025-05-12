PSC Vows To Sanction Officers Who Offer Or Accept Bribes For Promotions

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has issued a stern warning to police inspectors eligible for promotion, advising them not to offer bribes in connection with the upcoming Departmental Selection Board (DSB) interview.

This caution was made public in a statement released on Monday in Abuja by the commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

According to Ani, the DSB interviews for inspectors seeking elevation to the rank of unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police are scheduled to take place on May 19 across the 17 Police Zonal Command Headquarters.

He explained that participation in the DSB interview is a key requirement for senior inspectors to be considered for promotion.

Ani further revealed that PSC Chairman, Hashimu Argungu, stated that the commission would send its staff to the various Zonal Command Headquarters to oversee the promotion process.

The statement read, “The PSC chairman had warned the candidates for the interview to desist from contributing money for officials of the commission or the police who would be conducting the interview at the different zones.

“He said the commission would deal ruthlessly with any police officer or its personnel found to be involved in any way, attempting to induce or compromise the officials supervising the exercise.

“Argungu warned that such officers would not only be sanctioned but would also be disgraced.

“The PSC chairman said he was aware of what was obtainable in the past, where contributions were made by the candidates for interview and handed over to the supervising officials.”

The commission emphasized that it is determined to eradicate such corrupt practices and will ensure the DSB process is transparent and free from financial inducement.

It reiterated that future promotions within the Nigeria Police Force would strictly depend on merit and the availability of slots, urging all eligible inspectors to approach the interview process with preparedness and professionalism.