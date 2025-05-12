‘Peter Obi Stopped Atiku From Becoming President In 2023, He Will Do It Again In 2027’ – Adeyanju

Nigerian lawyer cum activist, Deji Adeyanju, has described the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi as the weapon fashioned against the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that in 2019, Atiku contested for the presidency alongside Peter Obi on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but they lost the election to former President, Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prior to the PDP Presidential primary election, Peter Obi dumped the party for the LP, where he contested for the 2023 presidential election and came third, while Atiku earned the second position.

However, Adeyanju in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, May 12, 2023, claimed that Peter Obi stopped Atiku from becoming president in 2023 and would do it again in 2027.

He wrote, “Obi is the weapon fashioned against Atiku.

“He stopped him from becoming president in the last election and will do it again in 2027.

“Stop fighting for people not fighting for themselves. You cannot be more Catholic than the pope. Stop that over sabi now.”

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has criticised a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, for condemning Wike’s recent stance on the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Olayinka accused Momodu of turning a blind eye to the truth in favour of maintaining financial ties with former PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He insisted that Wike only stated the obvious truth regarding the party’s ticket zoning.

The controversy stemmed from Wike’s remarks during his routine media briefing in Abuja, where he declared that the PDP’s presidential ticket would not be ceded to the North in the next election cycle.

This statement didn’t sit well with Momodu, who fired back, criticising Wike’s assertive posture and predicting a reversal of his current confidence.

Momodu posted on Facebook: “The PDP cannot send the presidential ticket to the North in 2027. I’m building the PDP, not tearing it apart – Wike.”

In response, Olayinka alleged that Momodu views anyone who urges Atiku to give up his presidential aspirations as an adversary.