Peter Obi Doesn’t Have What It Takes To Lead Nigeria – Ajiboye

The Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Ajiboye, has said his party has no plan to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Naija News reports that Ajiboye said the defections into his party were caused by good governance. He blamed the opposition parties for not putting their parties together to avoid defections.

Speaking with Arise News on Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer of NICO accused Peter Obi of putting the nation and the ruling party in a bad light.

He stated that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party cannot rule the country because he could not resolve the crisis in his party.

Ajiboye further slammed the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to provide credible opposition.

His words: “I do not believe that Nigeria is moving towards a one-party state. These are expressions of fear, these are expressions of panic by people who can match up with the pace that APC is going. If Nigeria ever drifts into a one-party state, then blame them for not being able to provide credible opposition.

“Because I can’t understand that we are doing things so well and people are saying, look, this is where we should be. If they have put their house in order, especially Labour Party, a party that is in its embryonic status and is even self-destroying itself before it becomes a living entity. Peter Obi can cry from the South of Nigeria to the North of Nigeria. He can wear a Hausa cap or a Fulani cap or go into the mosque. It does not change the fact that he doesn’t have what it takes to lead the Nigerian people on one hand. On the other hand, the PDP has definitely destroyed itself. They can’t provide credible opposition.

“So the ball should go back in their court to learn how opposition works. APC was in opposition for many years during the PDP time. We never gave up. We continued to give Nigerian people the right alternative, different from the policies the PDP was putting on the table at the time. That is the credible opposition they are expected to provide. Not the pettiness they get themselves involved in.”