PDP To Inaugurate New Members Of Board Of Trustees Amid Internal Challenges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to inaugurate newly appointed members of its Board of Trustees (BoT) today (Monday) in Abuja.

Naija News learnt that the event, scheduled for 11 a.m., will take place at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5.

This development was confirmed through a circular signed by the PDP’s Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom.

Dated May 11, 2025, the circular stated, “With reference to the subject above, please be informed that the PDP Board of Trustees has scheduled the inauguration of its new members. The event is set to take place on Monday, May 12, 2025, at the NEC Hall (Ground Floor), PDP National Headquarters.”

The inauguration comes after a report by Punch on February 9, 2025, revealed that 85 out of the 127 members of the PDP BoT had been inactive in the party’s affairs.

The event is seen as part of efforts to reenergize the board amid rising internal challenges within the party.

According to Section 31(5) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the BoT serves as the conscience of the party. It is responsible for maintaining high standards of morality and image, advising on policy direction, mediating disputes, and safeguarding party assets.

The BoT’s composition, as outlined in Section 32(1), includes former Presidents and Vice Presidents, past and serving National Chairmen, Senate Presidents, Speakers of the House, founding members, and key figures from all geopolitical zones and states.

The BoT can convene meetings at the request of its chairman, half its members, or upon NEC resolution, as stated in Sections 32(10-11). A quorum for such meetings requires two-thirds of the members drawn from at least two-thirds of Nigeria’s states.

The current BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, has been leading recent reconciliation efforts within the party amid a crisis over the position of National Secretary. However, his efforts have faced pushback from some party members who argue that he lacked the necessary quorum to make decisions.

PDP Governors’ Meeting To Address Internal Crisis

Meanwhile, several PDP governors and prominent party stakeholders gathered in Abuja on Sunday for a high-level meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge.

The meeting, chaired by Bauchi State Governor and PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Bala Mohammed, was convened to address the party’s internal crisis and chart a path forward.

Governors present at the meeting included Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Notable attendees also included PDP Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, BoT Secretary and former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi, and several former governors, such as Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Udom Emmanuel, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Seriake Dickson, Babangida Muazu, and Adamu Muazu.

The gathering, convened by the PDP Governors’ Forum, follows resolutions reached during a meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and is aimed at unifying stakeholders ahead of the party’s National Elective Convention and the NEC meeting scheduled for May 27.

Discussions at the meeting are expected to focus on the ongoing dispute over the National Secretary position, recent defections from the party, and strategic preparations for future elections.