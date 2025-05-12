PDP Sets Up Reconciliation Committee Led By Bukola Saraki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the formation of a reconciliation committee to address internal grievances ahead of its upcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Naija News gathered that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, will chair the committee.

The announcement was made at the end of a meeting held at the Abuja lodge of the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, on Sunday night.

The meeting also saw the attendance of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, though he refrained from speaking to the press.

In attendance were several prominent governors from the party, including Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Peter Mbah of Enugu. Also present were former governors such as Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa).

The PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, along with former Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, and other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), also participated in the meeting.

Mohammed, who addressed journalists, explained that the meeting was convened in preparation for the party’s NEC meeting, which is scheduled for the end of May.

According to Mohammed, the invitation extended to former governors was to leverage their experiences in resolving the party’s internal issues, ensuring a peaceful NEC meeting, and laying the foundation for a successful national convention later in the year.

In response to questions about recent defections from the PDP, Governor Mohammed stated that such developments would ultimately make the party stronger.

He emphasized that the party was focused on regaining control of states it had previously governed, with strategic plans in place to reclaim lost ground.