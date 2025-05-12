PDP Governors Express Concerns Over APC’s Possible Interference In Party Crises

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have raised alarm over possible interference by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing internal crises facing the opposition party.

Naija News reports that this revelation came during a high-stakes meeting convened by the PDP Governors Forum in Abuja, focused on addressing critical challenges ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who chairs the PDP Governors Forum, briefed journalists after the closed-door meeting, which brought together both current and former PDP governors along with key party leaders.

The meeting aimed to discuss strategies for fostering unity within the party and resolving ongoing internal divisions.

“We are here with all the governors elected under the party, that are still in the party, and a substantial number of former PDP governors, with our leaders, the chairman of the party, and some members of the National Working Committee,” Governor Mohammed said.

He emphasised that the meeting was focused on addressing “some existential issues” that have been in the media and within the party, with the goal of ensuring a smooth navigation towards the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for the 27th of this month and an early convention set for August.

The governors highlighted the importance of addressing misgivings, litigations, and ill feelings within the party to maintain a united front.

To facilitate this, a seven-member reconciliation committee was established, with former Senate President and ex-Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, appointed as its head.

“We set up a committee of seven, headed by His Excellency, the former Senate President, and of course former Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, to make sure that at least quick reconciliation and reach out will be made, in such a manner that we will have a very rancour-free and harmonious NEC and convention,” Governor Mohammed explained.

While acknowledging the recent wave of defections from the PDP, Governor Mohammed reframed these departures as a catalyst for strengthening the party rather than weakening it.

“This is some of the manifestations in a democratic set-up like this that we have, and this is what is forcing us to come together,” he stated.

He added, “Rather than diminishing and weakening, it is making us stronger, and we will make sure at least those chapters where we have history, where we have structure, are not left alone. They will be able to produce the next governors of the PDP by the grace of God, because we will be providing the level playing field in the next convention that is coming up.”

While Governor Mohammed refrained from directly blaming the APC for the PDP’s internal issues, he hinted at the possibility of external influence.

“We wouldn’t want to blame the APC for causing crisis, but they are likely to be the ones. We are not saying they are the ones,” he said, suggesting that the ruling party could be playing a role in the challenges faced by the PDP.

The PDP governors reassured party supporters of their commitment to resolving internal challenges and ensuring unity.

They emphasised the importance of closing ranks to guarantee a smooth and harmonious NEC meeting and convention. The governors also signalled a renewed focus on reclaiming political relevance in the country ahead of the 2027 elections.