PDP Governed With 31 States, APC Governs With 21, Why Cry One Party State – Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has said allegations of turning Nigeria into a one-party state are unfounded.

Naija News reported that the mass defection of opposition politicians into the APC has been witnessed in recent times.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Senator Ned Nwoko, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the six House of Representatives members, and all state House of Assembly members defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Umo Eno, also declared he may be leaving PDP for APC. He also declared his support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The mass defections raised fear among politicians and political analysts that the nation may be sliding to a one-party state.

APC’s National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, speaking with journalists at the Presidential Villa on Friday, said good governance was responsible for mass defection into his party.

He also stated that there is nothing wrong with a one-party state, noting that China, though a one-party state, has developed economically.

Taking to his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Morka stated that it was wrong to accuse a party with 21 states out of the 36 states of planning a one-party state.

He noted that PDP governed Nigeria with 31 states but was not accused of sliding the country into a one-party state.

Morka wrote: “PDP governed with 31 states and there was no threat of one party state, APC governs with 21 states and the opposition is lost in hysteria.. Iliya Damagum, PDP, why is the shame?”