PDP Appoints Lucky Igbinedion Into BoT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national leadership has appointed former Edo State Governor, Lucky Igbinedion, as a member of its Board of Trustees.

Naija News reports that the appointment was communicated in a letter dated Friday, May 9, 2025, signed by Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, Secretary of the PDP Board of Trustees.

According to the letter, Chief Igbinedion was nominated in line with Section 32(1) (a-h) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, which outlines the criteria for membership into the Board of Trustees of the party.

The appointment further complies with Section 32(1)(g), which states that one nominee per state or from the Federal Capital Territory, who has significantly contributed to the growth of the party and is recommended by the State Caucus, shall be appointed to the Board of Trustees.

Igbinedion’s tenure is for an initial period of three (3) years, commencing on May 12, 2025, and ending on May 11, 2028.

The letter added that the position is renewable for another term of three years as stipulated in Section 32(4) of the party’s constitution.

The PDP expressed confidence in Igbinedion’s capacity to justify the trust reposed in him by the party leadership, affirming his long-standing contributions to the development and sustenance of the party.