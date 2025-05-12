One-Party State: NNPP, Ohanaeze, Afenifere Condemn Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, has been criticised over his statement on a one-party state.

Naija News reported that Ganduje, on Friday, at the presidential villa, argued that it is unnecessary to fear Nigeria could slide into a one-party state.

APC National Chairman noted that China, under a one-party state, has achieved tremendous economic progress.

“Leaders worried about a one-party state have no need to fear. A one-party state is not by force; it is by negotiation. It is by other political parties seeing the effect of the positive governance of our party. If they decide to come to our party willingly, I think there is nothing wrong with that,” he stated.

Reacting to the former governor of Kano State’s statement, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Chairman in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, said Ganduje lacks democratic ideals.

“I was not surprised by Ganduje’s thoughts on a one-party system, because it shows a lack of commitment to democratic ideals. A true democrat believes in participation, diversity of opinion, and the value of opposition.

“When someone in a position of power disregards other parties or voices, it raises serious concerns. Democracy is about openness, inclusion, and respecting the legitimacy of diverse political actors. Being in another party doesn’t make one irrelevant—it enriches democratic discourse.

“When someone starts believing that only one party should exist, or that only their views matter, it becomes a problem. No country develops without a viable opposition. The democracies we admire—like Britain and the United States—do not operate one-party systems.”

Kano NNPP chairman urged Ganduje to withdraw his statement, noting that power is transient.

“Leadership requires respect for the fact that power ultimately comes from the people. One day, someone else will hold the positions we do today. That’s the essence of democracy. I sincerely urge him to withdraw the statement, as I believe most Nigerians are uncomfortable with such remarks,” he told Daily Trust.

One-Part State Not Possible – Ohanaeze

Speaking, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ezechi Chukwu, warned that a one-party state is not healthy for democracy.

Chukwu urged proponents to note that Nigeria cannot thrive under a one-party state. He, however, stated that Nigeria needs strong opposition parties.

He stressed that only strong opposition would make a multi-party democracy thrive.

“One-party state or mono-party democracy is not healthy for our contemporary polity. The constitution of Nigeria as it is today does not provide for a one-party state. It provides for a multi-party democracy,” he said.

“It is obvious that the framers of our constitution must have considered the pluralistic characteristics of our country and our desires as a people, which is the rationale for the multi-party system enshrined in our constitution.

“Consequently, anything that is perpetrated or institutionalised to undermine the multifaceted political nature of our constitution is not healthy for our democracy.

“There is no serious opposition because we do not have strong, robust, and independent institutions. If we had institutions that were de-personalised and not at the mercy of any government in power, our multi-party democracy would thrive.”

“Our political leaders have a moral burden to create an enabling environment for our democracy to excel. Anything to the contrary will jeopardise the foundations on which our political life is anchored,” he said.

Nigerians Will Resist One-Party State – Afenifere

Also speaking with Daily Trust, the spokesman of Afenifere, Prince Justice Faloye, decried that Lagos State has been under a one-party state for 12 years, stating that it cannot happen in Nigeria.

Faloye said a one-party state is undemocratic and should not be encouraged. He noted that the defection of politicians to the ruling party is caused by an undemocratic electoral system.

“One-party state is not democratic, and this is a democratic dispensation. We know that’s where they are heading—with defections, intimidating governors to cross over.

“It is what happens in Lagos which has effectively been a one-party state for 12 years. But Nigerians will resist it.

“We’ve seen it. With INEC in his pocket, police in his pocket, judiciary in his pocket—democracy is dead. If peaceful change becomes impossible, violent change becomes inevitable.”

“If you do a very good job, people will vote for you. PDP thought they would rule for 60 years—but when they lost, they stepped aside. If Tinubu loses, we expect the same. No one-party state has ever avoided eventual revolt,” he said.