NNPP’s Kano House Member, Masu, Defects To APC

Kano State House of Assembly member representing Sumaila Constituency, Zubairu Hamza Masu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) lawmaker defected during plenary on Monday.

Masu, in his resignation letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ismail Falgore, blamed his defection on leadership crisis and many factions in the party.

Masu, after the Speaker Falgore read his letter, pledged his total loyalty to the APC leadership at the ward, state, and national levels.

According to the Leadership, the lawmaker further explained that several individuals from both the State and national levels were claiming leadership positions within the NNPP, mentioning Suleiman Hashim Dungurawa and Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, at the state level; while Ahmed Ajuji and Agbo Major were claiming chairmanship at the national level, with litigations in the court suffocating the party.

Naija News reports that last Friday, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, welcomed six NNPP and Kwankwasiyya movement groups to the APC.

The groups include: Ja’en-Ring Road Kwankwasiyya Elders, Kwankwasiyya Ko Ɗar-Ɗar, Principals Forum, Haske Kwankwasiyya, Millennium Youth Awareness Kwankwasiyya, and Kano Sai Abinda Abba Ya Ce Youth Awareness.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, the Chairman of Kano Sai Abinda Abba Ya Ce Youth Awareness, Musa Abdullahi Khalid, said they dumped the NNPP and Kwankwasiyya Movement for the APC in their bids to support efforts at addressing the challenges facing Kano.

In response, Senator Jibrin assured he would work together with them to “build a Kano that works for all.”