Nigeria’s Flying Eagles Knock Out Defending Champions Senegal To Reach 2025 U-20 AFCON Semis

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria pulled off a stunning victory over defending champions Senegal in the quarterfinals of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Flying Eagles defeated the reigning champions via a penalty shootout following a tense goalless draw earlier today, May 12.

It was a moment of sweet revenge for the Nigerians, who were denied the title by Senegal in the previous edition of the tournament.

This time, they turned the tables in dramatic fashion, securing not only a spot in the semifinals but also booking an automatic ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The star of the night was 15-year-old goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, who proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Sporting Lagos goalie made two crucial saves during the shootout, cementing his place as the hero of the match.

Harcourt’s composure and reflexes under pressure earned praise from fans and pundits alike, as the young talent stood tall against a team that had previously dashed Nigeria’s hopes.

The Flying Eagles showed grit and discipline throughout the match, holding their own against a physically strong Senegalese side. When it came down to penalties, their nerves held steady, and Harcourt’s brilliance did the rest.

With this victory, the Flying Eagles now turn their focus to the semifinals as they chase a record-extending eighth U-20 AFCON title.