Nigeria Will Not Die For Your Comeback Tour – Tinubu’s Aide To Oppositions Politicians

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on New and Digital Media, Otega Ogra, has said opposition politicians hope to see his principal fail.

Ogra accused opposition politicians of failing to acknowledge that the country’s challenges did not start with President Tinubu.

In a post on his social media handle on Sunday, Ogra said Nigeria is not dead and is not dying under Tinubu, but is going through policy reformation.

“There is a particular breed of former power brokers who, having tasted relevance and lost it, now cosplay as revolutionaries, writing elegies and requiems for a country they once helped bleed. They say not every critic deserves an audience, but for this, I’ll speak.

“Their weekly essays and media junketing rounds should not be mistaken for rage. It is plain, simple revisionism. They attempt, hard as they try, to masquerade it as patriotism, but it reeks of projection. Yes, Nigeria may be in pain, but it is dishonest, almost wicked, to pretend that the decay began yesterday. And yes, many who should have healed her in the past chose instead to feed off the wound when they had the chance. In fact, some of the loudest mourners were the most efficient architects of the rot. You and I know them, and they know themselves.

“I say to those who can hear… Nigeria is not dead, nor is it dying. But it had been bruised! Our Nigeria is now healing. Slowly. Surely. Steadily. This is despite those who once broke her, broke those under her care, and now write poems about the pieces,” he said.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s New Media Aide stated that the current administration has been working hard to transform the country.

“Regardless of their diatribes, the Tinubu-Shettima administration is doing the hard, unpopular work of triage and rebuilding. Quietly. Deliberately. Without drama. I know this does not fit the poetic outrage some want to sell, but facts do not need applause. Time will tell, and future generations will hail the architect of this clinical surgery that is being done on our dear nation,” he stated.

Ogra added that the President remains committed to fixing the nation’s challenges and putting it back on the path of prosperity.

“Finally, those who seek Nigeria’s failure in the face of necessary reforms to put her back on the trajectory of sustainable prosperity and make her take her rightful place in the comity of Nations, kindly note that Nigeria will not die for your comeback tour,” he added.