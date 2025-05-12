Nigeria To Host WAFU B Under-17 Tourney, Super Falcons To Play Cameroon In Ogun

Nigeria is set to host the WAFU B Under-17 Championship in September 2025, a significant event in West African youth football.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, announced this during a meeting with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The matches will be played at two venues: the newly renovated MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta and the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

These facilities have undergone extensive upgrades to ensure they meet international standards for hosting such a tournament.

Participating teams include Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger Republic, Togo, Benin, and Ghana.

This competition will not only showcase the talents of young footballers from across West Africa but also serve as a crucial qualifier for the 2025 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations.

The top-performing teams will earn their spots at the Under-17 AFCON, further underscoring the tournament’s importance in the development of youth football in the region.

In addition to the Under-17 Championship, the NFF has also confirmed venues for international friendlies involving the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s national team.

These friendly matches will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne and the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.

The first of these matches is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, while the second will take place in the renovated Abeokuta facility.

The Super Falcons, under the guidance of coach Justine Madugu, are gearing up for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they will compete in Group B against formidable opponents Botswana, Tunisia, and Algeria.

The tournament will be hosted by Morocco, starting on July 5, 2025.