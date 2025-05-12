LP Suspends Ekong, Others For Anti-Party Activities

The Labour Party (LP), Lagos Chapter, has suspended the state’s former chairperson, Pastor Dayo Ekong, for six months.

Naija News reports that Ekong’s former state working committee members were also suspended for anti-party activities.

The suspension letter, signed by the Lagos Labour Party‘s new caretaker committee chairman, Rotimi Odunaike, and secretary, Dorcas Omorodio, accused Ekong and her former executives of gross misconduct and violating the party’s constitution.

Odunaike, in the statement, said the suspension is aimed at restoring order and constitutional compliance within the party’s state structure.

“The former state Chairman of the party, Pastor (Mrs) Dayo Ekong, is hereby suspended for six months for gross misconduct and breach of the constitution of the party by holding the offices of the state chairman and national financial secretary at the same time,” it read.

All members of Ekong’s state working committee were also suspended for six months.

“Every member of the erstwhile state executive committee is suspended for six months for failure to uphold the constitution of the party and for anti-party activities,” it stated.

Odunaike’s committee also dissolved all local government areas and wards executives appointed by Ekong’s state working committee.

“All the Local Government and Ward Executive Committees in Lagos State appointed by the Pastor (Mrs) Dayo Ekong-led Exco are hereby dissolved and their members suspended for six months for anti-party activities, with immediate effect,” it added.