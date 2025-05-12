‘Last Two Years Have Been A Disaster’ – Senator Bucknor-Akerele Hits Tinubu

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has described the last two years in the administration of President Bola Tinubu as a disaster.

Naija News reports that Bucknor-Akerele, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that Tinubu built on the ‘disaster’ of the previous administration of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Bucknor-Akerele, Nigerians have emaciated, stressing that Tinubu’s administration is not the kind of government the country needs.

She said, “Well, personally, I believe the last two years have been a disaster. The eight years before were also a disaster. And I think Tinubu’s administration has just come to build on that disaster. I mean, people cannot eat. Just before I came down to meet you, somebody was phoning me, saying: ‘Mama, please send me some money, I have no food to eat.’ I get calls like that everyday. And it is not that they just want money. It is true. You can even see them.

“They are emaciated. People have lost weight because they are not eating properly. So I do not believe that this is the kind of government that we actually need.”

Asked if she had reconciled with his former principal, Tinubu, Bucknor Akerele said, “Well, I was never fighting with anybody. I was just standing my ground because he wanted to take over the party that we formed. And we had even formed the party before he returned from his so-called exile.”

Speaking on the conduct of the present National Assembly, She added, “I would say the calibre of people who are in the Senate now are not comparable to the calibre of people that were in the Senate when I was in the senate.

“You know, we really had dedicated people. A lot of professionals also. People who were self-made before going into the senate. Now a lot of them are career politicians. And that has made a difference because when I say career, these are people who make politics their career and have no other means of livelihood.”