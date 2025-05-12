Fubara Came To My House For Peace With Two Governors – Wike Confirms

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confirmed a meeting with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and two other governors.

Naija News reports that Wike confirmed the visit during a media interview on Monday morning.

He said: “Fubara came to me with two Governors and one elder statesman. Just that they are both APC Governors. He said he wants peace.”

According to reports, Fubara was accompanied to the meeting at Wike’s residence by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, and former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba.

Wike disclosed that he welcomed Fubara but asked him to take necessary steps to implement peace.

He said he told Fubara he doesn’t have the capacity to govern the state, adding that he felt bad over Fubara’s statement on Sunday during a programme held for the Late Edwin Clark.

Wike said Fubara has to make attempts to make peace with the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Minister said he feels for Fubara, saying he should not have been in this situation if he had not listened to people who pushed him into wrong actions.

Meanwhile, Fubara has distanced himself from reinstatement calls, stating his spirit no longer aligns with the position.

Fubara, during the service of songs held in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, organised by the Rivers Elders Forum on Sunday, said he is not desperate to return to office.

Several speakers at the event had referred to Fubara as the ‘Governor’ and strongly criticised his suspension, calling for immediate reversal.

In response, Fubara dismissed the opinions, stating that such comments would not likely promote peace.

Fubara hinted at his preference for a more strategic and less confrontational approach to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

He further warned that some of the actions taken by some of his supporters, though well-intended, had only worsened his situation.

He said, “Not everything is by oshogbe. Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit has already left there.”