ASUU Elects Chris Piwuna As New President

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected a consultant psychiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, Professor Chris Piwuna, as its new president.

Naija News gathered that Piwuna, who also serves as the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, takes over from Professor Victor Osodeke, a Professor of Soil Science at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

The election, which took place at the 23rd National Delegates Congress of ASUU in Benin on Sunday, saw Piwuna contesting against Prof. Adamu Babayo from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi.

Verified sources familiar with the election process confirmed the details to Punch, marking the successful transition of leadership within the union.

Piwuna’s assumption of office comes at a critical time for the union, amid widespread speculations of impending industrial action.

Key issues fueling these concerns include disputes over the sharing formula of the Earned Academic Allowances recently released by the Federal Government, as well as concerns over the ongoing brain drain affecting Nigeria’s academic sector.