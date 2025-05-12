I’m Scared, Nigerians Are Not Safe – Gadgi Says On B/Haram’s Loots Of Military Weapons

The House of Representatives member for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Constituency, Yusuf Gagdi, has said military weapons in the hands of Boko Haram terrorist group could undermine gains made in fighting insurgency.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, from Plateau State, said this last Tuesday while contributing to a motion on fire incident at the 127 Battalion Armoury in Giwa Barracks and the increasing wave of insurgent attacks on military bases in Borno and Yobe States.

The motion was sponsored by Ahmad Satomi, an APC Reps member for Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State.

“The heaviness of the content of this motion will be better appreciated if we are privileged to see the pictures of what Boko Haram did to Giwa Barracks and other attacks within military formations in Borno State. Mr. Speaker, the pictures I saw, I am scared. I am scared whether the safety of the Nigerian civilians within the Nigerian territorial land can be guaranteed,” Gadgi said.

According to him, the National Assembly budgeted money for arms and ammunition, tanks numbering more than 40, including other platforms, worth trillions of naira for the Nigerian military, aimed at safeguarding our people.

“How can we guarantee the safety of the Nigerian people in the circumstances that the platforms that are meant to protect these people have been taken away by the enemies of the people?” Gadgi asked.

While commending the efforts of the military in safeguarding the nation, the Plateau lawmaker stressed that the military’s high command must be held responsible for negligence.

“Mr. Speaker, we have been doing our best under your leadership. The National Assembly has been speaking on issues of insecurity. But Mr. Speaker, actions by departments of government must be taken. Mr. President must hold Nigerian military strategic commandants and other security agencies accountable for negligence of their responsibility.

“Mr. Speaker, the everyday resolutions we pass are not enough. We must summon agencies of the government to publicly account for their responsibilities and failures,” he insisted.