If You Don’t Want To Return As Governor, Fubara: ‘Why Did You Meet Tinubu, Wike?’

Political camp of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has been thrown into confusion following a recent comment about his reluctance to return to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Naija News recalls that Fubara was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, alongside his deputy and members of the state House of Assembly, following a state of emergency declaration due to a prolonged political crisis.

Speaking during a tribute night held in honour of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, at the Royal House of Grace Church in Port Harcourt, Fubara said he is not desperate to return as Governor, stressing that his spirit had even left the Government House.

Fubara expressed frustration with his followers who had failed to pursue peace and reconciliation, instead opting for confrontation and protest.

He said, “If I have my way, I wouldn’t want to return. My spirit has left that place (Government House). But many people, including the late Chief Clark, have made sacrifices for me. That is why I must stand by them.”

Speaking with Vanguard, the convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Joseph Ambakederimo, questioned why Fubara had spent significant resources travelling to London for a peace meeting with President Tinubu, and later meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Abuja, if he had no desire to return as governor.

He said, “The governor is playing to the gallery. He has succeeded in throwing his teeming supporters under the bus. If he does not want to return as governor, why did he go to London? Why did he visit Wike in Abuja?”

Also, a prominent member of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Anabs Sara-Igbe, stated that Fubara’s comment was personal and not reflective of the views of the Rivers people.

Sara-Igbe also expressed hope that the state of emergency would not last the full six-month duration initially set by Tinubu.

He said, “Rivers people have taken a stand. They want the governor to be reinstated. We are satisfied with his governance. That is why everybody wants him back on the seat. When he is eventually reinstated, let him come and tell us that he will not return.”

Similarly, the president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Alaye Theophilus, emphasised that the fight for peace in Rivers was not about Fubara as an individual but about ending the political oppression in the state.

He added, “Even if it was another person that was the governor of the state, it is the spirit that we would have deployed. It is not about Sim Fubara. It is about enduring peace and progress of the state. So, whether the governor wants to return or not is not an issue. We want an end to the emergency rule in Rivers.”