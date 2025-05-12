If Peter Obi Is Not A Worthy Opposition Why Do You Keep Talking About Him – Obidient Movement Knocks Sowore

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has berated former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore for trivializing Peter Obi’s relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Sowore had earlier claimed that Obi has not shown that he is worthy to be referred to as an opposition figure.

However, Tanko, while speaking during a phone conversation with Channels Television on Sunday, dismissed Sowore’s remarks, stating that Obi’s relevance in national discourse remains “unmatched.”

Tanko said, “So, the question we want to ask is this: when someone is not a worthy opposition, why do you keep talking about him? As we stand today in Nigerian politics, if they don’t talk about Peter Obi, none of them gets traction. None.

“Whether he goes to the toilet, speaks, or makes a statement, it becomes news. That’s the level of Peter Obi’s relevance in today’s political dispensation.”

Tanko also criticised the recent comment on Obi by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a valedictory session for the late Edwin Clark.

“To a point that Peter Obi was discussed at a valedictory service by no less a person than the Senate President, not even on national policy, but on character assassination. That says a lot,” he said.

He urged political opponents to focus on their future campaigns, while reaffirming the Obidient Movement’s continued support for Obi’s quest for a better Nigeria.

“They should allow Peter Obi to continue doing what he’s doing — challenging the establishment for the interests of the Nigerian people, which he will continue to do, and which we will continue to support,” he said.