“I Was Down, But I Fought Back” – Sikiru Alimi’s Road To Redemption With Remo Stars

As the final whistle blew through the Remo Stars Stadium and the confetti rained down on Sunday, May 11, the club’s veteran striker, Sikiru Alimi, stood in the middle of it all — not just a champion, but a man who had fought his way back from the shadows.

Sikiru Alimi, a 29-year-old striker who has had two caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria B team, wasn’t just celebrating Remo Stars’ historic 4-1 victory over Ikorodu City and the league title — he was reflecting on a season that tested him emotionally, physically, and mentally.

“At the beginning of the season, I was struggling. Emotionally, I was down. I needed to fight back, and the coach encouraged me,” Alimi told Naija News on Sunday. “Behind the scenes, a lot was going on? So, it was a very difficult season for me. There were games in which I was being sacrificed due to tactics…”

It could have been easy to disappear — to let the rotation, the doubts, and the sacrifices drain his confidence. But Sikiru Alimi chose fight over flight. He worked his way back into the squad, finding moments of brilliance and leadership along the way.

His goal in the 38th minute against Ikorodu City on Sunday wasn’t just another statistic. It was a statement — a personal victory wrapped in a team’s triumph.

“The game as a whole, we needed three points. It was a South West derby, we needed to stamp our authority. So, we went all out, and it was an emphatic one. We want to always encourage our fans to keep supporting us,” he said.

That emphatic win, rounded out by goals from Shuaibu Lalle Ibrahim, Boniface Nwaeze, and Olamilekan Muhammed Adedayo, secured Remo Stars’ first-ever NPFL title.

It happened in front of dignitaries like Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye, but for Sikiru Alimi, it was never about the cameras or the ceremony. It was about consistency, resilience, and the belief that growth takes time.

“If you look at Remo Stars’ setup, it is all about consistency. We have been building. Luckily, we have a very formidable team right now, and I know we are already planning. The coaches know what to do. We are planning for the continental,” he said.

Alimi ends the 2024-2025 season with 31 appearances across all competitions, 5 goals, 3 assists, and a renewed sense of purpose. His minutes may have been limited at times — just 376 minutes played — but his impact has been undeniable.

This wasn’t just a season. It was a story of a player who nearly lost his spark but reignited it just in time to lift a trophy — not only with his hands but with his heart.

And now, with the title secured and the continent in their sights, Sikiru Alimi walks forward — not just as a champion of Remo Stars, but as a testament to perseverance.