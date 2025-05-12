I Warned Him – Wike Knocks Fubara, Says Govs Who Pushed Him Are Enjoying Their Seats

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike has stated that the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara was misled by his counterparts.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Wike blamed some governors for pushing Fubara to have a face-off with him.

He mocked Fubara, saying those who pushed him are still enjoying their seats while he is out in the cold.

He said, “Governors came pushing him, where are they now? I think the governors are enjoying their own.

“Fubara is a young man, I warned him saying, look, go this way, go this way and you will not have problems.”

Meanwhile, Wike, has confirmed a meeting with Fubara, and two other governors.

Naija News reports that Wike confirmed the visit during a media interview on Monday morning.

He said: “Fubara came to me with two Governors and one elder statesman. Just that they are both APC Governors. He said he wants peace.”

According to reports, Fubara was accompanied to the meeting at Wike’s residence by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, and former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba.

Wike disclosed that he welcomed Fubara but asked him to take necessary steps to implement peace.

He said he told Fubara he doesn’t have the capacity to govern the state, adding that he felt bad over Fubara’s statement on Sunday during a programme held for the Late Edwin Clark.

Wike said Fubara has to make attempts to make peace with the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Minister said he feels for Fubara, saying he should not have been in this situation if he had not listened to people who pushed him into wrong actions.