‘I Regret My Decisions With Women’ – Ice Prince

Nigerian singer, Panshak Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, has opened up about some of his past mistakes, especially with women.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of the Konnected Minds podcast, Ice Prince said he regrets some of the decisions regarding women and his career.

The host asked: “What is that thing that you’ve done in the course of your career that you wish you could change?”

In response, Ice Prince recalled how he messed up some relationships and wished he could turn back the hands of time.

He said, “Maybe decisions with women. I have broken a few hearts that I regret. I have messed up in some relationships that I wish I could turn back the hands of time. But everything happens for a reason. Sometimes, in life you just have to learn from you mistakes and not repeat them.

“As for me, I have tried to learn from every mistake I have made. I have made a lot of mistakes, especially regarding women. I have lost some very amazing angels due to some stupid stuff; stuff I could probably have avoided, girls I shouldn’t have said ‘hi’ to or follow back on social media. Some little, tiny mistakes. As you grow older, you just learn to live with the regrets.”