I Know The Solution To My Problem – Fubara Warns Supporters Against Acting Without His Consent

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has warned his supporters to be careful with their actions and statements taken on his behalf.

The Governor warned that actions taken without his consent may cause him more problems and therefore cautioned his supporters against any unapproved act done on his behalf.

According to Governor Fubara, he is the one who wears the shoes and knows exactly where they pinch.

Naija News reports he made the submission on Sunday while speaking at the Night of Tributes organised by the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum in honour of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

He said, “Don’t do things because you want to them; do the things I want. I’m the one wearing the shoes; I know the solution to my problem. I know how to walk through my problem. There are things you do that, rather than bringing peace to me, it spoils my peace process. It gives me problems. So I’m cautioning everybody here. I’m serious and saying it in church so it won’t look like I’m passing any message to anybody privately.

“Before you do anything that you claim you are doing for me, seek my consent.

Naija News earlier reported that Governor Fubara also declared during the event that he is not desperate to return to office after his suspension.