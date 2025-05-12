I Feel For Him – Wike Expresses Sympathy For Fubara, Says He Is Open For Peace

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has reacted to comments by the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara saying that he is hesitant about returning to office.

Speaking via his monthly press briefing in Abuja on Monday, the minister said he felt sympathetic towards him after he made the comment about his desire to return to office.

The minister assured that he is open for peace, arguing that Fubara would not be in the situation he is if he had listened to those who put him in power.

He said, “I told him ‘I don’t think you have the capacity to really make this peace because it’s very easy. That is why when I read what I read yesterday, I felt so bad.

“Why? If you are making peace, your people are demonstrating everyday, insulting people, how do you feel about that peace?

“He made a comment yesterday which I feel for him. He doesn’t need to be under this kind of situation if he had listened to people who put themselves down despite all odds and said no we will use him.

“Yet, you can’t calm down just within 100 days in office? What kind of pushing will people push you.

“How do I know his spirit is not there? We are politicians and we can say things to attract public sympathy. I’m not carried away by all these things.

“In reality, how would I know his spirit has left? I don’t know. I’m open for peace.”