How Armed Robbers Welcomed Me To Nigeria – Nollywood Actor, Adeniyi Johnson

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has recounted how he narrowly escaped a robbery attack shortly after his return to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the 47-year-old actor, in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, shared a video showing how parts of his car were damaged.

Adeniyi lamented the security situation in Lagos State, stressing that the situation could have been worse if he was not smart.

He revealed that the attack happened in a flash, with three armed thugs surrounding his car and attempting to vandalise it.

The thespian also disclosed that this was the second time he had experienced such an incident this year.

He said, “Story time again. Lagos needs better security than those stop and search that ask oga how weekend anything for us. Got back to the country I mean my country and na robbery dem take welcome me, imagine o.

“Thank God for smartness and alertness! If not the attached video would have been worse! It all happened within 15 seconds. I heard a big bang on my windshield and the next thing I saw were 3 thugs all over my car.

“Trust me they were more but that was all my eyes out of fear could count! 1 one the driver’s side and 2 on the other side. From both side I heard ‘yo mirror e’ (remove the mirror) and the other side ‘fo glass e’ (break the windshield).

“All these happened bcos of two mumu trailers with smoke occupying the whole road and not driving on their lanes! While looking for a way to manueover and overtake I fell victim o. This happened after Alapere.

“Once you descend from third mainland bridge and approaching secretariat before Magodo. Guys please stay woke be safe. The only damage done is the last slide. God is God. Ekule o.

“I forgot to mention this is the second time I’m experiencing this. First time was April around 7:15 pm. Today’s own was around 11 pm. God keep keeping us.”