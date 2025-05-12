Hardship: I Don’t Even Turn On My AC Again – APC Chieftain, Sen. Girei

Former Adamawa Central Senator, Abubakar Girei, has decried hardship in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Senator Girei admitted that Nigerians are suffering, adding the President has to change some of his policies.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, in Yola, the APC Chieftain described President Tinubu as a listening leader.

“We recommended increased funding for security, and he delivered. He also allocated ₦1.5 trillion for agricultural revitalization through the Bank of Agriculture. That’s a listening president,” he said.

Girei, who served in the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003, condemned fuel subsidy removal and the increase in electricity tariffs. He called on Tinubu to reverse the policies.

He expressed optimism that the President would listen to his voice, assuring that APC would win Adamawa State in the 2027 election.

“There’s hardship, no doubt. I’m personally affected; I can’t even turn on my AC due to high electricity tariffs. That policy needs immediate reversal, among others like the exchange rate and fuel price. I am sure he will address these things. By 2027, many changes will happen, and APC will secure another victory, especially in Adamawa,” he stated.

The elder statesman described Rivers’ state of emergency as an unconstitutional act. He, however, added that Governor Siminalayi Fubara could have been impeached by the aggrieved lawmakers.

“Declaring a state of emergency and removing the governor is unconstitutional in my opinion. However, without it, the Assembly, whose members had defected and should have lost their seats, would have impeached Fubara and it could have caused chaos. So perhaps there was no better alternative at the time,” he added.