Ganduje: PDP Has A Strong Foundation, Nothing Can Shake It – BoT Member

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees and former member of the House of Representatives, Jones Onyereri, has stated the party will emerge stronger from its current challenges.

He dismissed claims by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje that the party will stop existing by 2025.

Speaking to Vanguard, he argued that the opposition has a strong foundation and nothing can shake it.

He likened the party’s internal struggles to a phase of pruning necessary for future growth.

He stated, “As the Bible says, once the foundation is strong, what can you build against it? The truth is, the PDP has a very strong foundation. Nothing can shake it. It was established on solid ground, and there is nothing that can undermine it.”

Onyereri expressed confidence that the PDP would overcome its difficulties and dismissed the significance of recent defections, stating that those who left had fulfilled their purpose within the party.

He added, “From what you see today, the array of personalities still within the PDP indicates that we are merely going through a phase of pruning. Just as seasonal pruning is necessary to yield a greater harvest, it is often a challenging process. That is precisely what we are experiencing now.”

Drawing on biblical references, Onyereri cited the unwavering faith of Christ despite the defection of some disciples.

He said, “I recall a relevant biblical example: even Christ Himself, at a critical moment, saw some of His disciples leave when He spoke about drinking His blood. The Bible tells us that some abandoned Him, but He did not halt His ministry. He pressed on. Similarly, this is what will happen with the PDP.”