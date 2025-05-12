Ganduje Claims Sule Lamido Will Soon Join APC, Dismisses Defection Rumors

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has firmly stated that former governor of Jigawa State and prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, is on his way to joining the APC.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje categorically denied recent reports that suggested he was planning to defect to the PDP.

The APC leader reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the party, especially in response to Lamido’s comment that the APC would soon disintegrate and that defectors like Ganduje would eventually return to the opposition.

Rather than considering defection to the PDP, Ganduje stated, “The APC will soon receive Sule Lamido into its fold,” emphasising that the claims of his potential departure were baseless and unfounded.

Ganduje dismissed Lamido’s predictions of APC’s downfall, calling them “illogical,” and reiterated that there was no reason for him to leave the ruling party for what he referred to as a “failing opposition.”

He predicted that the PDP, plagued by internal squabbles, would cease to be a significant force by the end of 2025.

“It is evident to any discerning observer that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC continues to gain momentum, with prominent political figures across the country defecting to the party in large numbers.

“With such overwhelming national support, the APC remains focused on consolidating its achievements and preparing for a resounding victory in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

The APC chairman further asserted, “In fact, we will soon receive Sule Lamido because very soon he won’t have anywhere to go; the PDP is dead.”

Ganduje proudly stated that he was honoured to lead the APC, which he described as the largest political party in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. He emphasised his commitment to strengthening internal party democracy and promoting sustainable governance and development.

He advised Lamido to focus on resolving the PDP’s internal crises rather than engaging in speculative comments about the APC’s future.

The former Governor of Kano State, expressed confidence that under his leadership, the APC would remain united and committed to fulfilling its mandate to the Nigerian people.