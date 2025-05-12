Former Bayelsa Military Administrator, Caleb Olubolade Dies At 70

Former Military Administrator (MILAD) of Bayelsa State, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (retd), has passed away.

Naija News reports that the Ipoti-Ekiti-born retired naval officer died on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Apapa, Lagos.

In a statement released by his first daughter, Oluwayemisi Akinadewo, and his first son, Dayo Olubolade, it was revealed that Captain Olubolade had left his house to play lawn tennis at a nearby facility, where he tragically collapsed.

According to the statement, “He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail. He was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa, where he was pronounced dead.”

Captain Olubolade, who celebrated his 70th birthday on November 30, 2024, had a distinguished career in public service.

He previously served as the Minister of Special Duties, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Minister of Police Affairs during his political tenure. His death marks a significant loss to both the military and political spheres.

The family has yet to announce burial arrangements, but the nation mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and retired military officer.