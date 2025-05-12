Fayose Hails Peaceful Ekiti PDP Congress, Declares Party Ready For 2026

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Emmanuel Fayose, has commended the successful conduct of the party’s local government congress held across all 16 local councils in Ekiti State.

Fayose described the exercise as a resounding success, asserting that the peaceful process was a strong indication of the PDP’s preparedness to regain power in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

In a statement released in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, Fayose expressed appreciation to party members and delegates for turning out in large numbers and maintaining peace, despite alleged efforts by opposition forces to disrupt the congress through court injunctions.

He noted that the resolve shown by party stakeholders highlighted a renewed commitment to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from government.

Fayose claimed that attempts to obstruct the congress with legal tactics were orchestrated by rival political actors uneasy about his increasing popularity and campaign momentum.

“The overwhelming turnout and smooth coordination of the congress across Ekiti state have sent a powerful message, not just to naysayers within, but to the APC-led government,” he said.

He further emphasised that the seamless execution of the congress demonstrated a new level of unity among PDP leaders in the state.

“The outcome of the hitch-free congress was a confirmation that the party leaders in Ekiti are now united and committed to rescuing the people from the vestiges of the ruling APC,” he added.

Fayose stated that the growing support for his grassroots movement and the congress’s success had unsettled the ruling party, suggesting that he was emerging as a strong contender for the PDP ticket.

“My rising grassroots support and the successful congress have sparked panic in the ruling APC camp, with fears mounting that he is poised to clinch the PDP ticket and become a formidable opponent in 2026.

“The people of Ekiti are ready, the party is united, and the time for real leadership is near,” he concluded.