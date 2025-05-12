Ex-Labour Party’s National Treasurer Tackles Politicians Using Peter Obi’s Name To Revive Faltering Careers

A former National Treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), Oluchi Opara, has condemned politicians exploiting the name of the party’s 2023 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to revive their faltering political careers.

Naija News reports that Opara specifically referenced a member of the LP, Faduri Joseph, who has been parading himself as the presidential aspirant for the 2023 election before being edged out by Peter Obi.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Opara stated that this troubling trend not only undermines the political process but also erodes public trust in genuine leadership.

Opara emphasised that the Labour Party, like other political parties in Nigeria, is navigating its challenges and that no one should use Peter Obi’s name or the party’s internal issues for personal gain.

She further clarified that Faduri Joseph had been making misleading claims about being a presidential aspirant for the Labour Party in 2023, asserting that he was never a presidential aspirant of the party.

She said, “I strongly condemn the growing trend of individuals exploiting the name of Mr. Peter Obi, a respected figure and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, to revive their faltering political careers. Such actions not only undermine the integrity of our political process but also erode public trust in genuine leadership.

“The Labour Party, like other political parties in Nigeria, is navigating its challenges, and no one should use Mr. Obi’s name or the party’s internal issues as a platform for personal aggrandizement.

“It has come to my attention that one Mr. Faduri Joseph has been making misleading claims in the media, presenting himself as a presidential aspirant of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections. Mr. Joseph has gone further to allege that the ongoing crisis within the Labour Party is ‘poetic justice’ for what he describes as a betrayal he suffered in 2022, claiming he was manipulated and edged out to favor Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

“I wish to categorically state that Mr. Faduri Joseph was never a presidential aspirant of the Labour Party. To the best of my knowledge, as the National Treasurer of the Labour Party at the time, Mr. Joseph did not purchase the nomination form required to contest the party’s primaries.”