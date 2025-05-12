El Clásico: Carlo Ancelotti Admits Real Madrid Made Mistakes Against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his team made some errors that led to their 4-3 defeat to Barcelona in the LaLiga El Clásico on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged the need for enhanced defensive strategies, noting that the team made several crucial mistakes that contributed to the loss.

Real Madrid initially took command of the match with Kylian Mbappe scoring a quick brace, propelling them to a 2-0 lead, which left Barcelona supporters momentarily quiet.

However, Barcelona responded with resilience; Eric Garcia and Yamal each found the net, followed by a brace from Raphinha that gave the hosts a 4-2 advantage by halftime.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the second half, but Barcelona held on for a 4-3 victory.

In the post-match press conference, Ancelotti stated, “We made some significant errors that resulted in goals against us.

“In high-stakes matches against top teams, being at your best is crucial. While our attacking play showed promise, it’s evident that we have substantial room for improvement in our defense.”

When asked about the potential of finishing the season without trophies, he remained focused, emphasizing the importance of finishing strong and aiming to win the remaining matches.

Barcelona’s manager, Hansi Flick, also reflected on his team’s performance after their thrilling victory.

Despite facing an early deficit, his team demonstrated remarkable determination. He commended the players and the fans for their support but pointed out the necessity for defensive adjustments.

“It was fantastic for everyone involved. Real Madrid is a great team, and coming back after going down 2-0 speaks volumes about our resolve,” Flick noted.

“However, it’s important to acknowledge that we need to fortify our defense. After a demanding match in Milan, it wasn’t easy to face such a challenge, but we recognize that if we score four, we must strive to prevent them from scoring three.”

This victory positions Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table, giving them a seven-point lead over Real Madrid.