Defections Shake PDP, LP, NNPP As Tinubu’s APC Ramps Up 2027 Strategy

As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be gaining momentum with a growing number of opposition figures reportedly preparing to switch allegiance.

The trend of defections, which has been gathering pace in recent months, shows no sign of slowing. Political insiders suggest that more lawmakers and influential leaders from opposition parties are being wooed by the APC, particularly as President Bola Tinubu positions himself for a second term.

The National Assembly has become the focal point of this shift since the current administration assumed office in May 2023. Originally dominated by opposition members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), the 10th Assembly began with a relatively balanced distribution of seats.

Naija News gathered that the Senate began with 59 APC lawmakers and 50 opposition senators. Similarly, in the House of Representatives, the opposition initially held a slight majority with 182 seats compared to APC’s 175.

However, the balance of power has changed significantly. A wave of defections has tilted control heavily in favour of the APC, which now reportedly commands about 265 seats across both chambers, following the defection of six senators and 24 House members from opposition ranks.

One of the most high-profile developments came on April 23, when Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in the state, defected to the APC.

In a similar fashion, on March 12, four members of the Edo State House of Assembly exited the PDP and LP for the ruling party, further diminishing the strength of opposition voices in the region.

This realignment followed a decision by PDP governors to distance themselves from a coalition being spearheaded by former presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Ruling Party Steps Up Efforts to Attract Northern Politicians

Sources gathered by DAILY POST over the weekend indicate that the APC is intensifying its campaign to win over more governors and lawmakers from opposition parties, especially in northern states.

A senior PDP figure, speaking anonymously, claimed that APC is eyeing states such as Adamawa and Zamfara, with the goal of weakening the PDP’s influence before the 2027 polls.

He said, “Anywhere APC notices a threat ahead of the next election, they are doing everything possible to capture the place. Politics is a game and it is a game of personal interest.

“People don’t just defect for nothing. The recent wave of defection as you are seeing, has a lot of secret agreements between the individual and the party.”

The source alleged that incentives are being offered, including guarantees of re-election for defecting lawmakers: “Aside from money, what they do is to assure, whoever is defecting, especially the lawmakers, that their re-election into the 11th assembly is guaranteed.”

He further disclosed that several governors—particularly those of Kano, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, and Plateau—are under increasing pressure to switch parties before the end of the year.

“As we speak, there is serious pressure on Kano, Akwa-Ibom, Zamfara, Plateau Governors to defect to the party at least before the year runs out.

“The plan is to capture many states, especially the strongholds of all the opposition parties before the primary election next year.

“Aside from Osun State, where the opposition is seemingly strong, anything is possible in South West states controlled by the PDP,” he added.

He also pointed to the upcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the PDP scheduled for May 27 as a crucial moment: “It will determine who is going to remain in PDP until the end of the year.”

Regarding Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, he alleged: “One of the conditions being handed over to Governor Fubara of Rivers State for his return is either to join APC or publicly endorse Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election as done in Anambra State recently.

“PDP governors defecting and endorsing Tinubu are those who want to render Atiku useless. They are tired of his role in the party. He has a way of forcing himself on the people and that was why our party lost the 2023 election.

“The only solution is for the PDP to put its house together. We are hopeful that the coming NEC meeting will bring the desired peace into the party.”

One-Party State Concerns Emerge Amid Growing APC Dominance

Observers have raised alarms over the possibility that the APC’s continued absorption of opposition figures could lead to a one-party system in Nigeria, potentially weakening the nation’s democratic checks and balances.

Fueling these fears, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, recently made controversial remarks while leading three defecting senators from Kebbi State to visit President Tinubu.

“Leaders worried about a one-party state have no need to fear. A one-party state is not by force; it is by negotiation. It is by other political parties seeing the effect of the positive governance of our party,” Ganduje said.

These comments reignited suspicions that state influence and resources may be at play behind the scenes to further erode opposition strength.

Political analyst James Agaba expressed deep concern over Ganduje’s statement, telling DAILY POST: “That is power intoxication. From what the APC leader said, it is clear enough that the 2027 election is going to be a do or die affair and that’s not a good news for our staggering democracy.

“Is there a hidden agenda for the 2027 election? Since Nigeria returned to Democracy in 1999, APC came into power just in 2015 and the same party now wants to run a one-party state after they have enjoyed opposition?. This really calls for concerns.

“The beauty of Democracy is opposition. They put the ruling party in check and allow things to flow well, so in a situation where there is no opposition, we will only end up having autocratic leaders, who will do only what they want.”

While the presidency had previously denied any intention to impose a one-party system, Ganduje’s recent remarks have cast new doubts over the administration’s commitment to democratic plurality.