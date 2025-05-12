Court Sets Hearing Date For Akpoti-Uduaghan, Akpabio Dispute

The Federal High Court in Abuja will on Tuesday proceed with hearing contempt allegations brought against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, concerning a purported violation of a court directive via social media.

Presiding Judge Binta Nyako confirmed the hearing would take place at 12 pm and indicated that both contempt applications — one from Akpabio and the other from Akpoti-Uduaghan — would be addressed.

“I want a copy of the Senate rules as well. I will take you tomorrow. I am going to clear the diary,” Justice Nyako stated during Monday’s session.

The dispute stems from a prior ruling issued on April 4 by Justice Nyako, which prohibited all involved parties from making public comments through the media or on social media regarding the ongoing case.

Akpabio’s counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Kehinde Ogunwumiju, had earlier raised concerns over alleged continuous media appearances by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, which he claimed contradicted the court’s instructions.

Akpabio subsequently filed a motion accusing her of defying the court’s directive by posting a “satirical letter” on her Facebook page.

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan also lodged a contempt complaint against Akpabio, the Senate, and others. She argued that her suspension from the legislative body violated a standing order by former presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, which had instructed all defendants to refrain from any actions pending the outcome of the case.

The senator has taken legal action against the Clerk of the National Assembly, Senate President Akpabio, the Senate itself, Senator Neda Imasuen, and the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct — listed respectively as the 1st through 4th defendants in her suit.