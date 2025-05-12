Continental Football: “It Is Going To Be Different”, Remo Stars Captain Junior Nduka Says

Remo Stars captain, Junior Nduka, has expressed strong confidence that the team will put up a much better performance in next season’s CAF Champions League.

In the forthcoming season, captain Junior Nduka will lead Remo Stars for a third attempt at continental glory following their historic Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title win after two successive near misses.

The Ikenne-based club lifted their first NPFL trophy in front of their home fans after humbling Ikorodu City 4-1 on Sunday, May 11.

Captain Nduka, speaking to Naija News after the final whistle, reflected on the club’s journey and emphasized the significance of the triumph.

The 21-year-old centre-back said, “It is a remarkable moment for me and the entire Remo Stars family. Just like you said, we have come close a couple of times, but we were unable to achieve what we were chasing. I give glory to God that today we were able to lift the trophy. It has always been about consistency and hard work. We have been consistent over three seasons now.”

Indeed, Remo Stars have steadily built a reputation as one of the most ambitious clubs in Nigerian football.

However, their previous forays into continental football have ended in early disappointment. In their first two CAF competitions, the team failed to progress beyond the first preliminary round.

Now, with the NPFL trophy in their cabinet, Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in the 2024-2025 CAF Champions League. Nduka believes the club is ready to rewrite its continental story.

“Now it is going to be a different ball game playing on the continent,” he said. “We played two times on the continent, and we were unable to scale through to the second preliminary round. I believe this time around, we should be able to do well. With the caliber of players and hard work, we will definitely pull through.”

The road to the title was not without setbacks. Last season, Remo Stars narrowly missed out on being crowned champions, finishing just a point behind Bendel Insurance. Nduka still recalls that disappointment vividly while celebrating this season’s victory.

He said, “The most painful moment was the game against Bendel Insurance in Lagos. We lost the title by just a point difference. I give God the glory that we were able to achieve our aim this season.”

According to Nduka, the secret to their success this season was simple but powerful: “Consistency and hard work.”

With their maiden NPFL title now secured and eyes set on making an impact on the continental stage, Remo Stars and their captain are brimming with belief.

They will now shift focus to the preparations required to ensure that their third shot at African glory does not end in disappointment.