Concern Heightens Over Taraba Deputy Governor’s Continued Absence

The continued absence of Taraba State Deputy Governor, Aminu Alkali, from public engagements—despite his reported return from a four-month medical trip—has reignited public concern over governance transparency and constitutional accountability in the state.

Alkali, who reportedly returned to the state capital, Jalingo, last week, has remained out of public view, with heightened security around his residence and no official statement on his health status or resumption of duty.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, the Commissioner for Information, Emmanuel Bello, confirmed that the deputy governor had returned to the state but downplayed the concerns surrounding his prolonged absence from public functions.

“The deputy governor was not feeling too well. But he is back to the state. His duties are spelt out in the constitution. So when those kind of duties come, he will carry them out,” Bello said. When asked why Alkali had yet to appear in public or speak to the press, Bello responded, “He will do that.”

Sources told Daily Trust that Alkali was initially admitted at the National Hospital in Abuja before being flown to Egypt for further treatment. However, since his quiet return to Jalingo, access to the deputy governor has been tightly restricted, even to journalists and staff attached to his office.

Only the permanent secretary in his office and a few top officials have reportedly been allowed access, while visits from some deputy governors from other states were suspended, sources added.

One senior government official, who requested anonymity, dismissed rumours of Alkali’s deteriorating health, saying: “He just returned from a long hospital stay and needs rest. That is why access to him is restricted, even for journalists. Take my word for it; I swear to Allah, the rumours about his condition are false. He is recuperating.”

Despite such assurances, the lack of an official statement or public appearance has continued to fuel speculation and concern across the state.

A Familiar Pattern in Taraba Politics

Observers have drawn parallels between Alkali’s situation and previous episodes involving top Taraba officials whose medical conditions were shrouded in secrecy.

In 2012, then-Governor Danbaba Suntai suffered critical injuries in a plane crash and spent nearly a year receiving treatment abroad. His return to Nigeria in 2013 sparked controversy as he made no public appearances and was seen being physically assisted by aides. The government’s refusal to clarify his condition led to months of political turmoil and divided opinion within the state. Suntai never fully recovered and passed away in 2017.

Similarly, in 2019, former Governor Darius Ishaku returned from an overseas vacation but remained absent from public view for weeks, skipping official functions and prompting speculation about his health. His aides denied any health-related concerns, claiming he was resting and working behind the scenes.

These incidents have contributed to a broader culture of opacity surrounding the health status of public officials in Taraba State, leaving citizens in the dark and raising questions about the limits of public accountability in a democracy.

As of press time, efforts to reach the Secretary to the State Government, Timothy Kataps, for an official update on Alkali’s condition were unsuccessful.