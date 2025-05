The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promised to grill former militant warlord, Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, over naira abuse.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency made this known in a post on 𝕏 on Monday morning.

In the post, the EFCC wrote: “Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!”

More to come…