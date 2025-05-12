JAMB Takes Action After Massive Complaints On 2025 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has taken notice of the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB, in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said it is scrutinizing complaints received regarding the conduct and results of the 2025 UTME exercise.

Naija News reports that there have been complaints from some states within the federation following the official release of results last Friday.

As part of measures, the board disclosed that it is fast-forwarding its annual system review and has engaged a number of experts to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

The statement added that if it is discovered from the review that there were glitches, appropriate remedial measures would be taken.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) acknowledges the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, which were officially published last Friday.

“In response, the Board is fast forwarding its annual system review—a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process that is conducted each year months after the exercise.

“The Board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release. During the examination phase, JAMB ensures that every candidate is afforded the opportunity to sit for the test. Should any technical issues arise, the Board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation.

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the Federation. We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

“To assist in this process, we have engaged a number of experts, including members from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners, who are heads of tertiary institutions, the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and Vice Chancellors from various institutions.

“If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves,” the statement read.