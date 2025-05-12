Bala Mohammed Reveals Who To Blame For Lingering PDP Crisis

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and incumbent Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has indicated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be held responsible for the ongoing crisis within the PDP.

Naija News reports that Mohammed made this statement during a press conference following a meeting with forum members and other stakeholders, which included the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday night.

The critical meeting of PDP stakeholders took place at the Bauchi State Government Lodge in Abuja, attended by governors, former governors, and members of the National Working Committee, to discuss matters impacting the party.

“We wouldn’t want to blame the APC for causing a crisis in the PDP, but they are likely to be the ones. We are not saying they are the ones,” said Mohammed while remarking on the lingering crisis rocking the opposition party.

Naija News reports that the Governors present included Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Additionally, notable attendees comprised former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Niger State Governor Babangida Muazu, former Bauchi State Governor Adamu Muazu, former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, and former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The PDP has faced a leadership crisis since the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, which began when the party’s leadership decided to allocate its presidential ticket and National Chairmanship to the North.