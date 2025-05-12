APC Is A Mafia Organization Not Political Party – Bucknor-Akerele

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has asserted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a mafia organisation, not a political party.

Naija News reports that Bucknor-Akerele, in an interview with Vanguard, bared her mind on the gale of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, stressing there is a disconnect between politicians and the masses.

She stated that many politicians have their agenda and are not listening to those who elected them into office.

He said, “First, I do not know whether more governors are likely to defect. But you have to look at what Adams Oshiomole once said, that once you move into APC, your sins are forgiven. Obviously, they (defectors) have sins that they want to be forgiven. That is why I think they are all moving to APC. Really and truly, I do not feel that the APC is a political party. I believe APC is a mafia organisation.

“I do not think about these defections. You see, what has happened is that there is a disconnect between the politicians and the people. If you go out in the streets, I am sure you have been out in the streets, you know what the people feel. So, the politicians have their own agenda and they are not listening to the people who elected them. That is the problem we have. By 2027, I am sure we will have a completely different scenario.”

Speaking on the coalition against President Bola Tinubu led by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Bucknor-Akerele said she is not supporting any coalition.

She said, “I am not in support of any coalition as yet. I think it is too soon for us to be going into coalition. I think we have to look at what is happening before we start coalescing into any new political arrangement.

“I believe that we should wait because I know people will come into the PDP. Because to me, PDP is still the only viable party. We are the only party that has structures on the ground in every single ward in Nigeria.”