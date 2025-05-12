Abure’s LP Faults Ganduje On One-Party State

The Labour Party (LP), under Julius Abure, has condemned All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Umar Ganduje, over his claim on one-party state.

Naija News reported that Ganduje, after a visit to the Presidential Villa on Friday, said fear against a one-party state was unnecessary.

According to the former Governor of Kano State, good governance of the APC was responsible for mass defections into his party.

He added that China has been able to develop economically through a one-party state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Umar Damagum, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Chairman, Shehu Musa and Kano State Chairman of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashim Dungurawa, took turns to condemn Ganduje’s stand.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party under Abure, Obiorah Ifoh, said Nigeria cannot practice a one-party system.

“Nigerians will not be pushed into that system. Many parties are in crisis because their leaders refuse to respect party supremacy. This gives political officeholders cover to defect to the ruling party for relevance and protection,” he said.

Ifoh, however, blamed governors actions for the statement of the APC chairman. He wondered why an opposition governor cannot condemn the policies of the current government.

“Is it not absurd that a governor from an opposition party cannot critique the ruling party? Or that another is already campaigning for the president against his own party, barely two years into his term?” Ifoh asked.

He described Nigeria’s political class as selfish. He added that Nigerians would make their choice in 2027.

“The political class is so selfish that survival comes first—even if it means betraying the party that brought them to office. But Nigerians will not accept a one-party state. In 2027, they will speak with their votes—if those votes are allowed to count,” he added.