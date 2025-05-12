Abure’s LP Faction Calls On President Tinubu To Intervene In Internal Crisis

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the party’s ongoing internal crisis by restraining Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Naija News reports that the faction accused Otti of threatening the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, and making repeated attempts to undermine the leadership of the party.

The appeal was made by the Factional National Secretary, Umar Farouk, during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday. Farouk expressed concern over Otti’s recent call for Abure’s arrest, an action he described as an overreach and a direct challenge to the party’s authority.

“We are not only condemning this despicable action of the governor, who was recently suspended by the party, but are also seeking the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to persuade the governor from further threats to our party and its leadership,” Farouk stated.

Farouk accused Otti of orchestrating a series of threats against party leaders in recent months. He recounted several incidents where party officials were allegedly detained under Otti’s orders.

“In the last few months, His Excellency, Dr. Otti, ordered the arrest and detention of our National Vice Chairman, Comrade Ceekay Igara, the State Chairman, Prince Ndubeze, and other party leaders for holding a lawful meeting in Aba, Abia State,” Farouk explained.

He further alleged that during a meeting held at Transcorp in Abuja, Otti made threatening remarks against Abure and the National Working Committee (NWC), vowing to bring about a “doomsday” for the party’s leadership.

The Abure-led faction also expressed disbelief at Otti’s recent comments in the media, where he reportedly referred to Abure as a “clown in search of a crown.”

In response, Farouk stated, “As of 2022, when Governor Otti joined the Labour Party after being rejected by virtually every other political party, Abure was already the National Chairman—a king who made Otti what he is today. Otti, who has not added value to the party that made him, is actually the clown.”

Farouk also accused Otti of abandoning the party’s leadership after winning the governorship election. He added that Otti failed to support NWC members who attended his inauguration ceremony, calling it a “one chance” experience.

Otti’s Alleged Scheme To Weaken The Party

The faction went on to accuse Otti of attempting to “stifle the life out of the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general election” to pave the way for his “already known preferred destination.”

They believe Otti’s actions are part of a broader scheme to weaken the party in preparation for his shift to another political affiliation.

Farouk also addressed the recent Supreme Court judgment, clarifying that the court did not remove Abure as National Chairman nor hand over control of the party to Otti and his supporters. He reiterated that the court had ruled that internal party leadership matters are not justiciable.

“The Supreme Court’s position was clear: matters of leadership within a political party are internal and cannot be determined by any court. Otti and his allies have no legal grounds to lay claim to the party’s leadership,” Farouk asserted.

The Abure faction concluded by appealing to President Tinubu to rein in Governor Otti and prevent what they described as “tyranny in a democratic system.”

They also called on well-meaning Nigerians to support their cause in preserving the party’s leadership and safeguarding its future ahead of the 2027 elections.